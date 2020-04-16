News

Barrister Babu's lead Pravisht Mishra becomes a poet!

16 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Given the current lockdown scenario, we all have ample time on our hands which we can use to explore, learn and indulge in new or return to old hobbies, while  making sure that we remain safe, indoors.

Actor Pravisht Mishra is doing something similar. Pravisht, who is currently seen playing the character of Anirudh in COLORS Barrister Babu, is making the most of the lockdown period. The actor is exploring his old hobby of writing poems whenever inspiration strikes him.

Commenting further on the same, Pravisht said, “I have always enjoyed writing,  as it helps me express my thoughts in the most beautiful way. Since the time I started shooting for Barrister Babu, I could not devote enough time to it. But now, during this lockdown period, I thought to make the most of this opportunity. Everytime I read one of my poems, it takes me back to the time and to that particular emotion I have gone through when I wrote it. Writing gives me a sense of relief and I feel quite content that I am spending my time productively.”

