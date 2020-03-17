Barrister Babu: Saudamini happily welcomes Anirudh and Bondita; Anirudh finds it fishy

MUMBAI: Colors' show Barrister Babu is constantly witnessing high voltage drama. Anirudh's life is not that easy after he married Bondita. He has now taken the full responsibility of Bondita as she is his wife and stands by her side all the time.

Though Anirudh has lost his childhood love Saudamini, he has now tried to move on in his life. But it seems Saudamini hasn't and now we will get to see her in grey shades.

We all know how Anirudh's family has not accepted Bondita and they try to trouble her in different ways. Binoy hates Bondita and is now using Saudamini to get rid of her. He tries to brainwash Saudamini against Bondita so that Anirudh gets separated from the little girl.

In the next episode, we will see how Anirudh and Bondita come back home and they are totally surprised seeing their house. Anirudh sees the house being beautifully decorated. Bondita too is extremely happy.

Saudamini seemed to be very happy as she welcomes Bondita and Anirudh. However, Anirudh is not very pleased to see Mini's changed behaviour.

Bondita quickly runs towards the house to step in but Saudamini stops her. Both Anirudh and Bondita are shocked.

Let’s wait and watch what more dhamaka is set to happen in the Roy Chaudhary mansion in the upcoming episode of Barrister Babu.