Barrister Babu star Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni gets HONOURED; details inside

Child actor Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni who is currently seen as Bondita in Colors' show Barrister Babu has been winning accolades for her stellar performance.

The actress who is just nine-years-old has proved her mettle in acting in the show, which is based on social drama.

From her dressing style to her acting skills, Aurra has proved that she is just too good at everything and can give some established actresses a run for their money.

Aurra is quite popular among the fans which is one of the major reasons behind the show's popularity.

And now, it's a proud moment for Aurra as well as her parents as the cute actress has been bestowed with an honour. Yes, you heard it right!

Aurra who belongs to Dehra Dun has been honoured for her outstanding acting by Uttaranchal Women Association.

The actress has shared a few pictures of the ceremony and also a glimpse of the newspaper article that has covered the event.

Well, Aurra has achieved a lot at such a young age and she is set to achieve more in future.

Many congratulations to Aurra!

