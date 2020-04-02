Barrister Babu: Trilochan gives Bondita a 'Taweez'; asks her to hide it from Anirudh

MUMBAI: Colors' show Barrister Babu is one of the popular shows of the small screen. The daily soap has been doing wonders ever since its episode. Pravisht Mishra and Aura Bhatnagar Badoni are doing complete justice to their roles as Anirudh and Bondita.

In the previous episode, we saw how Anirudh scolds Bondita for wetting the bed. He later explains to her how it is not a good habit to wet the bed.

We all know how the entire Roy family wants to get rid of Bondita. Not just that even Saudamini wants to separate Bonita and Anirudh.

And now, in the upcoming episode, we see how Trilochan finds a new way to create troubles for Bondita.

He gets a 'Taweez' for Bondita saying that it would protect her from all the problems. Trilochan also asks her not to tell Anirudh about it.

Bondita gets scared seeing the 'Taweez' as it has a sharp knife attached to it.

How will Bondita save herself from this problem? Will Anirudh come to know about it? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.