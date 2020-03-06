Barun Sobti opens up on Asur

MUMBAI: Barun Sobti is one of the most popular television actors. He has acted in many shows including Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, among others. His new project is Voot’s Asur.

The actor has always been pretty away from the media glare and is not on any social media platform. He makes sure to spend quality time with his family and friends and is busy embracing the new challenges as a father. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up on Asur, the challenge which he faced while portraying the role, not missing stardom and being a father.

Speaking about Asur, Barun said, “As an actor, some scripts give you a jolt and you are scared to do it, Asur was not that. This was a script that ticked off all things on my list. It committed too much to the show, in fact. Everybody was so committed that no one was smiling during the shoot. After the shoot was done, I know I have done well.” He added that the character was pretty demanding and that he realized he had committed a lot to the show.

About not chasing stardom, the actor said, “Stardom is a fictional thing. It is something that you imagine in your head. The entire concept is flawed. Stars are heavenly bodies. We are just human bodies who are working. We just get lucky. Everything depends on time and effort.” He also opened up on embracing fatherhood and said that there is no fuller feeling than that.

Credits: Pinkvilla