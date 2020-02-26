‘Bas ab teri shaadi ho jae jaldi’, says Shefali Bagga to Arti Singh

MUMBAI: It hardly been few days that Colors’ Bigg Boss 13 bid adieu its viewers. Since the last season was a big hit and was followed rigorously by the ardent fans are now missing the show and its contestants.

Fans are keeping constant tabs on their social platforms to know about their whereabouts and what are they up to post their stint in the Bigg Boss house.

Contestants Shefali Bagga and Arti Singh who didn’t really get along well in the house has now turned good friends. The girls happened to meet recently.

Shefali shared their ‘reunion picture on Insta handle and mentioned, “Meet independent @artisingh5 We had a lot of fights inside #bigboss house but later on connected so well that we loved each other’s company. No matter what, you played really well #bigboss13 Bas ab teri shadi ho jae jaldi.”

