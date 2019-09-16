Basant Bhatt on QUITTING Sony TV’s Vighnaharta Ganesha

MUMBAI: Talented actor Basant Bhatt, who gained immense popularity with his portrayal of Kartikey in Sony Entertainment Television’s Vighnaharta Ganesha, has quit the show.



As we know, Basant is also part of Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn. He couldn’t manage both the shows and hence moved out of Vighnaharta Ganesha.



When we contacted Basant, he confirmed the news and shared, 'Yes, I have quit Vighnaharta Ganesha as I had committed less days of shoot in a month. However, now I am being asked to give more dates to the show, which is not possible as I am already occupied with RadhaKrishn. Hence, left with no option, I had to quit. However, I have enjoyed playing the role of Kartikey.'



The role of Kartikey will now be played by Pratham Kadam, who has earlier been a part of Siya Ke Ram and Mahakaali. Pratham has already started shooting.



