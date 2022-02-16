Bat Man: Fahmaan Khan enjoys playing cricket, refers to it as a gentleman's game

MUMBAI: 'Imlie' fame Fahmaan Khan has one more interest besides acting and that is he loves playing Cricket.

He says: "I'm a sports fanatic, if that's even a term and cricket is my most favourite sport. To almost every child in this country cricket would seem like a fun game where you aim to score more runs than the opponents or bowl the opposition out within the given runs.

"The idea may sound super simple, but when you take a closer look at the game, you will realize that it has several things to take into consideration. First of all it has various formats. Take for example Test cricket, the level of concentration, fitness, willpower and focus that is needed to be able to play the sport with the same amount of intensity from day one to day 5 is commendable. You play the opposition's mind as well as try and outplay their skills."

He continues: "The one-day and T20 formats are more about temperament, and being able to hold your ground in crunch, high pressure situations. Coming back to cricket in our childhood, location was never a concern when it came to cricket. You could play it anywhere – whether it's on the beach or the street. In fact, as a kid I have grown up playing cricket on the streets. I still play cricket here in Mumbai with various teams and tournaments."

Fahmaan, who made his acting debut in 2017 with TV show 'Kya Qusoor Hai Amala Ka?', reveals how playing cricket is part of his fitness.

He says: "Cricket, for me, is always the gentleman's game, it is an engaging game loaded with tasking exercises, high need for concentration, rate, and persistence. The game requires a great deal of mental as well as physical toughness given that a game can last for hours. Along with toughness, players require concentration. However, all these demands are not fruitless since the game has countless health and wellness benefits. In fact, you can stay fit both mentally and physically once you begin to play cricket. Cricket is part of my fitness secret."