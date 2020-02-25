Bathinda elated about Sunny winning Indian Idol 11

MUMBAI: Celebrations erupted at Sunny Hindustani's residence at Bathinda upon his winning Indian Idol 11. Sunny rose from a poor background while polishing shoes and became one of the most admired singers in the show. He is being touted to be Sufi singer Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan in the making. Sunny got Rs. 25 lakhs and a car for winning the show. Sunny' elder sisters Rekha and Maya were present at the small house and were excited over the achievement of their brother. They were accepting pleasantries from those thronging the home to share happiness with family members. The sisters said that 'after we have lost our father some years ago we were feeling orphaned but Sunny with sheer hardwork and determination has made a mark and we could now live with dignity'. Their mother and younger sister was accompanying Sunny at Mumbai.

Sunny already has sung in two films and many offers on his way.

