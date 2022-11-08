Battle For Justice! Balika Vadhu fame Pratyusha Banerjee’s parents fight for justice even after 6 years of the actor’s demise

MUMBAI : Pratyusha Banerjee who was best known for her role as Anandi in the iconic daily soap, Balika Vadhu passed away on April 1, 2016. According to the reports, she died due to suicide. Notably, many common friends of the couple had also claimed that her boyfriend Rahul was violent with Pratyusha. On the other hand, Pratyusha Banerjee's parents, Soma Banerjee and Shankar Banerjee are still fighting to get justice for their daughter.

Back in 2016, she was reportedly found dead and hanging in her Oshiwara apartment, in Mumbai. In the course of six years, Pratyusha's parents slumped into a lot of financial burdens as they've taken numerous loans to keep their legal fight on in court.

Pratyusha's father, Shankar Banerjee previously talked about his family’s current situation. He pointed out that he and his wife, Soma Banerjee are living in a single-room house after they've spent everything in their legal battle. Elaborating on his problems, Banerjee revealed that he is writing stories and his wife, Soma Banerjee is working at a childcare centre.

But despite the hardships, Pratyusha's doting father reiterated that he and his wife would not rest until the court gave justice to their daughter. The father had admitted that everything they had earned has been spent on their daughter's case, and to keep their battle active, they needed to work at this old age when people usually retire.

