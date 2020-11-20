BB 14 Aly Goni's sister Ilham reveals her take on the sudden changes in the house's indoor dynamics post-her brother's entry into the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is witnessing a change of events ever since Aly Goni entered the house two weeks back. The actor has been performing really well inside and is being loved. However, many on social media felt that with Aly's entry, Jasmin Bhasin's relationship with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla inside is getting affected. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Aly's sister Ilham Goni about the same and she shared her opinion saying that she feels there is nothing like that.

Ilham said, "When it comes to bonding, we have to understand that this is a game show and we have to see it as a game only. People are getting angry that they don’t see Rubina and Jasmin together a lot ever since Aly entered but they need to understand, the game is ever-evolving. What the game was earlier, people saw Abhinav, Rubina, and Jasmin together because obviously, Jasmin did not know anyone so much there, yes Rubina and Abhinav supported her but I don’t see Jasmin is doing anything wrong to them. She was not opening up properly before but with Aly now, she is opening up. She is taking a stand for herself, which people are not liking. Rubina fans are not liking that, I think.".

She continued, "Jasmin was quiet earlier. Right now the only difference is that Aly and Jasmin are playing their own game. But Jasmin recently even made it clear that both of them have their own circles, they are not interfering in each other’s game. When it comes to Rubina and Abhinav, I don’t see Jasmin betraying them. She has always kept her stand strongly. Obviously, people will see it differently. But I don’t see it like that. there is nothing wrong in taking a stand for yourself.".

Credit: Pinkvilla