BB 14: This is WHY Nikki & Rubina get into loggerheads few days before finale

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 is less than a couple of days away from the finale now and the race is indeed heating up. As we know, only five contestants remain in the show right now and hence this final week has turned out to be a bit of drag when it comes to content.

Nevertheless, earlier in the episode witnessed a special moment as Aly Goni had a video call with his mother and father leaving everyone teary-eyed. But it is tomorrow that fireworks will begin to happen.

As the precap showed, Harsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh will be entering the house and being their classic selves, they will be entertaining the house and making everyone laugh.

It will also lead to a mini clash between Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik, and Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli but it is the mini clash between Tamboli and Dilaik that sparked an interest.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya: Anjum Faikh and Shradhha Arya are the little ducklings courtesy THIS picture

As we know, Tamboli and Dilaik have been inseparable for a while now but it seems just days before the finale, a little argument will be highlighted.

Apparently, Dilaik will say that Tamboli hasn't seen any growth in her graph in this season which will obviously lead to Tamboli and getting angry and reacting strongly.

We'll have to see that to what extent will this clash be and how will it affect their inseparable bond?

Also Read: Checkout the CELEBRITY APPROVED swimwear goals from Hina Khan, Pooja Banerjee, Erica Fernandes, Karishma Tanna, Rubina Dilaik and more…

Credit: Indiaforums