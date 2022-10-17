BB 16 Synopsis for today

MUMBAI :Nothing escapes the eye of the master of the house in COLORS' 'Bigg Boss 16'. He notices that the two contestants, who seemed to have feelings for each other, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are drifting apart. Curious to know their equation, 'Bigg Boss' invites them for a tête-à-tête in the confession room and the duo spills their take on the dynamics of their relationship and the bias they've spotted in the house. Find out their interesting insight on the matters of the most coveted house in the country.

Among several quarrels, the one that leads to the most melodramatic outburst of the day begins with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's hunt for the share of the rice that goes missing. She teams up with captain Gautam Singh Vig and the duo rummages the other bedrooms for the rice, only to find that it had been in her bedroom all along. Shiv Thakare reasons with her and shares that she owes an apology to those who felt insulted and accused. This doesn't go well with Nimrit, who explodes in a fight. Whether she apologizes to contestants for the affront or not remains to be seen.

Reeling from all the scoop, the ‘Bigg Boss’ house meanders into excitement as its master brings a unique captaincy challenge. It all starts with a livid 'Bigg Boss' firing Gautam Singh Vig from captaincy owing to his cowardice, incompetence, and lack of spine. Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are elected as contenders for captaincy through contestants' votes. Then follows a captaincy battle, which involves contenders stacking bricks like dominoes, and the one with the longest stack wins. The twist is that the rest of the contestants can sabotage the stack of the contenders without touching them. The thrill of the new reign of captaincy stirs a huge fight between contestants Archana Gautam and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. The former supports Priyanka and the latter supports Shiv. Watch out for who emerges victorious in this action-packed race.

In a light and fun moment, the ‘Bigg Boss’ house witnesses a compatibility rapid-fire between contestants Soundarya Sharma and Gautam Singh Vig, who is known to have chemistry. Find out the results of this love test moderated by Sumbul Touqeer tonight.