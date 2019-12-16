News

This BB10 contestant praises Shehnaaz Gill

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Dec 2019 07:02 PM

MUMBAI: Self-proclaimed Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaz Kaur Gill is one of the most entertaining contestants this season. Call her cute or dumb, viewers love her. Shehnaz has managed to steal all the attention in the Bigg Boss house. She has a huge fan following in the film industry. She has 1.5 million fans on Instagram.

Shehnaz Gill rose to fame with Garry Sandhu's song Yeah Baby, Majhe Di Jatti with Kanwar Chahal, and Guri's song Yaari.

Also in BB house fans are seeing her pairing with Siddharth and Paras. But mostly they love the pair with Siddharth. Even fans had kept her name with Sid it is #Sidnaaz and with Paras, it is #Pranaz.

Manu Punjabi was indeed one of the most entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss 10. Manu won millions of hearts by acing the tasks and playing the right moves. While he could not win the show, he became popular enough to bag prestigious projects including MTV's reality show A Date to Remember which he hosted along with co-contestant Nitibha Kaul.

Manu’s fan page had share video in which he is speaking about Shehnaaz where he is clearing saying whether you love it or hate it  Shehnaaz is the best entertainer of BB13. Even he said that Sana aka Shehnaaz is a pure soul. She does what she feels.

Have a look.

