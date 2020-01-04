BB13: Akanksha Puri’s message to Asim’s brother Umar is loud and clear

MUMBAI: Two people who have been at loggerheads constantly from the beginning of Bigg Boss 13 are Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz. The Sanskari playboy and Kashmiri model have been seen fighting from the very beginning, and as the days pass, their quarrels have only intensified.

While Paras has his girlfriend Akanksha Puri always standing by his game, Asim is receiving all the support from his darling brother Umar Riaz.

While the two are fighting inside, their loved ones Akanksha and Umar have engaged in a verbal war outside. Yes, the two got into a spat on social media recently.

Akanksha recently took to Twitter to share a message for her beau and praised him for being kind enough to lend his clothes to Asim, to which Umar told her not to say things like these and show Asim in the wrong light.

Now, the actress as given his brother a reply where she has told him that she has no personal issue with him or with his brother Asim and she told Umar that when she is not disrespecting Asim and has always appreciated his game.

She requested Umar and Asim fans not to pass any negative comments on Paras as she doesn’t do anything like that.

Well, very soon, the family task will happen in Bigg Boss. If Akansha enters the house, it would be interesting to see what she would say to Asim and what Umar would tell Paras and Siddarth .

