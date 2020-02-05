BB13: Arhaan Khan accuses makers of THIS

MUMBAI: The last few weeks of Bigg Boss 13 have made news for various reasons. It all began when Salman Khan decided it upon himself to sort the personal lives of the contestants and the first person he spoke about was Arhaan Khan and then Paras Chhabra. Now as this Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw the actor blast out at Himanshi Khurana for talking about Arhaan Khan behind Rashami Desai’s back, Arhaan Khan has finally opened up about what happened.

Arhaan Khan has opened up in a recent interview saying that the makers of the show decided to bring out his and Paras Chhabra’s personal life out on national television just to increase the TRP of the show. While Arhaan said that he choose to keep mum out of respect for the show and Salman Khan, he is inspired by the way Paras Chhabra stood for himself and did take any of the accusations that were levied against him.

Speaking to TOI, Arhaan has been quoted saying, 'I feel it was Paras Chhabra’s personal life and just for the sake of TRP the channel and the production house can’t ruin it on national television. You are using an actor like Salman Khan to talk about such things and that too without a proof. People are going to accept it as a truth because such a big superstar is saying it.'

Lauding Paras Chhabra for not keeping quiet when he was accused of using GF Akanksha Puri’s money and help despite wanting to break up with her, Arhaan said, 'I really appreciate Paras Chhabra, the way the guy stood up for himself. It is his personal life and you can’t intrude into it and humiliate him on national television. Who knows under what situation he took money from Akanksha or what is the actual deal of their relationship. If you wanted to bring up the issue, you should have heard both sides of conversations.'

Credits: Koimoi