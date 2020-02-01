BB13: Asim and Himanshi's romance makes us believe in love!

News

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are currently the most loved couple in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Although Himanshi was evicted a while ago, she has reentered the house for a few days as Asim's connection. The audience is eagerly waiting to see their love story blossom. After Himanshi had entered the house again, Asim has not been able to take his eyes off her.

The actor is undoubtedly one of the underdogs who proved himself in the show. Be it his friendship or his fights, everything he does become news and is being appreciated by the viewers.

A video of the couple is going viral on social media. In the clip, Asim is seen admiring Himanshi's beauty. His feelings seem to be strong and genuine.

Have a look below, and fall in love with this adorable duo!

 

 

 

