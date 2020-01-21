BB13: Asim and Siddharth's fans show their support for their favourite contestant

MUMBAI: BB13 is soaring high on the TRP charts. Every day, the audience is waiting for more twists and drama. Love, friendship, violence, and personal conversations... this season has seen it all. Every week, all the contestant in the house instigate each other over silly things to gain 'footage'.

Recently, a task was given to all the contestants except Asim, which gave them a chance to win the power to became a member of the Elite Club. However, Sid and Asim had a huge fight during it. Asim was the sanchalak. Sid saw Vishal getting down from the horse he was supposed to be sitting on, but Asim refuses to accept this. Thus, Sid and he have a massive showdown and even push each other.

Soon, fans of the two started to show their support for their respective favourites.

Asim and Siddharth have a massive fan following on social media. After every episode, there are more than 1000 tweets on them.

Whom will Salman Khan support, and what is your take on this?

Have a look at the post below.