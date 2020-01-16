BB13: Asim talks to his brother about Himanshi

MUMBAI: The family week is going on in the Bigg Boss house. Almost all the contestants will be seen getting emotional.

Asim Riaz is one of the most loved contestants outside the house and is also the first elite member in the house. This means that he can save himself from getting nominated for all the weeks. The model-turned-actor’s brother, Umar Riaz entered the Bigg Boss house to meet Asim.

Asim was seen talking to his brother about Himanshi. He got attached to Himanshi during the show and left no chance when it came to expressing feelings for her. He also said that he wanted things to work out in his favour post the show.

Now, Asim’s brother brought some good news for him in the show. He revealed that Himanshi still has not got married after leaving the Bigg Boss house.

Do you think the actor stands a chance?

Credits: India Forums