BB13: BB Khabri and Dolly Bindra get into ugly argument

MUMBAI: Former Bigg Boss contestant Dolly Bindra and Sameer Malik, an ardent Bigg Boss fan better known as The Khabri, got into an ugly argument recently. Khabri enjoys a massive fan following on social media and his page often gives spoilers to the fans of the show.

The Khabri used objectionable language in a tweet against Bindra, and the latter lost her calm. After this, Dolly made a phone call to The Khabri and they exchanged some unpleasant words. Khabri also deleted the tweet later but Dolly posted the picture of the tweet questioning Khabri why the tweet was deleted by him.

Have a look at the tweet of The Khabri that was later deleted.

Sammer malik Why delete this tweet ?????? pic.twitter.com/WpWgczcdPY — sanu (@sanu80824495) January 22, 2020

The ugly spat and the phone call between them went to such an extent that Sameer reported Dolly Bindra to Mumbai Police after the threatening call made by her. Dolly also tagged official accounts of Mumbai Police bringing their attention to Khabri's language in the tweet.

Credits: India Forums