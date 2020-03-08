BB13 contestant Shefali Bagga is raising temperatures with her styles; these pictures are proof

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss season 13 saw many well-known contestants this time who not only managed to play well but also won several hearts with their presence in the show.

One of them is a popular journalist and TV anchor Shefali Bagga. She made a wild-card entry in the Bigg Boss 13. Miss Bagga was considered as one of the strongest contestants in the show who managed to survive in the house for quite some time. While Shefali has a successful career in journalism, after participating in Bigg Boss, she gained lots of popularity.

The ace anchor has garnered a huge fan following, especially on social media. She has been very active on her Instagram and is constantly posting videos and pictures from Bigg Boss 13 house and also from her personal and professional life.

Shefali is getting hotter every passing day and her recent Instagram posts are proof. The actress is flaunting her beauty in some sexy outfits and looks simply ravishing. Shefali has upped her fashion game in recent times and we are sure she is an inspiration to many out there.

Take a look at Shefali's pictures:

Shefali's beauty is unmatchable in the pictures and we can't take our eyes off her.