BB13: Does Paras have a soft corner for Shehnaaz?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is the most-watched reality show. The show has finally made to the top 10 shows on the TRP charts, thanks to the content. Every contestant in the show is strong and is playing the game well.

This season is considered to be one of the best seasons of Bigg Boss, as there is so much happening on the show, from friendship to rivalry and love triangles.

Well, currently, the most seen contestants are Mahira, Paras, Sidharth, and Shehnaaz. Shehnaaz is obsessed Sid and demands his attention all the time. She has a soft corner for Paras and was rather insecure because of the growing bond between Paras and Mahira. This became a huge topic inside and outside the house.

When Hina Khan came in the house to select the best contestant between Shehnaaz and Asim to become a member of the elite house, Paras and Mahira chose to support Shehenaaz.

Now, fans are saying that Paras and Mahira are true friends of Shehnaaz and that she needs to understand this as soon as possible.

Have a look.