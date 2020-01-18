BB13 Family Time: BiggBoss:17th January 2020 Writen Update

MUMBAI:Paras’ mother tells him to stay away from Maihra. Mahira is not comfortable you getting close to her. She says that stop being god father.Rashami’s nephew they told Rashami to be friends not to fight they made her hug each other.In another segment of the show, a fight broke out between Vishal and Aarti. Aarti said that Vishal is not even ashamed of being punished. Vishal got angry and told her that she has a habit of getting into other people's fights. Aarti responded by saying that Vishal always talks about walking out of the show