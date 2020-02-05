BB13: Fans get nostalgic about Asim and Siddharth's dosti

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz and Siddharth Shukla have a massive fan following on social media. After every episode, there are more than 1000 tweets on them.

Sid and Asim have seen an on-again-off-again friendship. But netizens love them the most.

Asim is known as the poster boy of the Bigg Boss house. He loves to stay shirtless. Sometimes angry and sometimes cute, Asim is going quite strong in the game.

And Balika Vadhu actor Siddharth Shukla is getting love from a huge section of fans for being strong and outspoken. However, the contestant has also been criticized for his aggression.

Well, previously, Sid was hospitalized because of his health issue. At the time, Sunil Grover aka Guthi had entered the house to entertain the housemates. Asim was seen dedicating a song on friendship to Siddharth.

Well, fans miss their bond and want #sidism back.

Have a look at the video below, which will definitely melt your heart.