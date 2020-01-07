BB13: Fans have a message for Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Punjab ki Katrina aka Shehnaaz Gill is the most entertaining contestant of BB13. She is the reason most of the viewers watch the show. Her cute antics add charm to it.



When the actress entered the show, she was attracted towards Paras, but as time went by, she bonded with Sidharth.



What do you think about these Bigg Boss Showtees ?

Later, Shehnaaz was heartbroken when her enemy Himanshi Khurana entered the BB house.Shehnaaz and Sid's bond is loved by people. Recently, Shehnaaz also said that she is very fond of Sid and she needs his attention all the time.It seems like Shehnaaz is getting insecure as Mahira's bond is getting more stronger with both the favourite contestants of Shehnaaz.

Fans just want to tell her that they love the original Shehnaaz and that her jealous behaviour is not being liked.

What is your take?