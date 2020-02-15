BB13 Finale highlights: Sunil Grover trolls Asim, Madhurima, Mahira; Salman's electrifying performance

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 grand finale is just a few hours away and everyone is prepping for the big night. The entire nation is waiting for the moment when they get to see one contestant lift the Bigg Boss trophy.

Tellychakkar has got some exclusive hights from the show's finale which will make you wait even longer.

Since its the last day of Bigg Boss season 13, the even would be incomplete with Salman Khan's performance. The superstar and the host showed some amazing dance moves as he grooved on his superhit songs like Swag Se Swagat and Janam Samjha Karo.

What added more fun to the evening was Sunil Grover's stand-up act where he donned Amitabh Bachchan's avatar. The actor perfectly imitated the megastar and also pulled every contestants' leg with his mind-boggling comedy.

There's one more interesting update that Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla will be giving a sensuous performance on Ang Laga De Re. The duo will also re-create their most controversial scene where both of them threw water on each other.

Take a look at some pictures:

Fans are definitely going to go crazy seeing these two hotties stage the set on fire with their sizzling chemistry.

Are you excited for the grand finale of Bigg Boss 13? Tell us in the comments.