BB13 finale: Sneak peek at Salman Khan's performance

MUMBAI: Fashion designer Ashley Rebello has shared a sneak peek of the costume Salman will be sporting for his performance tonight.

In the video Ashley has posted, Salman can be seen shooting for his act in ripped denims and a black t-shirt. To add jazz to the outfit, he is wearing a stylish black leather jacket as well.

The Bollywood superstar, who has been associated with Bigg Boss as its host for a long time now, will perform on the song 'Munna Badnaam Hua'. The video is surely going to pique your cutiosity for the finale.

Take a look.

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla will be seen battling it out, and Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra will perform on 'Dheeme Dheeme'.

There'll be a sensuous performance by Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai on 'Ang Laga De'. Lovers Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana will also get romantic during their act.

Credits: TOI