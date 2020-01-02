BB13: Housemates try to break SidNaaz's bond

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are the cutest couple in the BB house. His getting angry with her and her efforts to make up are loved by the audience. But what they've made clear with their bond is that it is unbreakable. Fans love their chemistry and cute arguments in the house.

However, in tonight's episode, we’ll see the housemates try to create differences amongst the two. Vishal will be seen telling Shehnaaz that when she was crying, Sidharth made a statement stating that 'look, her drama has now begun'. Shefali Bagga will also been instigating Shehnaaz by telling her how can she even tolerate and hear such things about herself.

Rashami and Asim will also be seen sitting together where Rashami will tell Asim that she is going to get really affected by this now. A heartbroken Shehnaaz will be seen crying after hearing all this.

Have a look.

Credits: India Forums