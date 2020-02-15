BB13: I think Arti hasn't realised how popular she has become, says Krushna Abhishek

MUMBAI: Arti Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek is extremely proud of his sister.

In an interaction with TimesofIndia, Krushna shared his happiness over Arti playing the game with dignity and his co-star Kapil Sharma's reaction on Arti's growing fan following.

Talking about Arti's emotional side, 'Yes, I saw her getting emotional while watching her journey video. She was crying a lot. In fact, she has got emotional throughout the season. I think she is missing the family a lot as she has not stayed away from the family for so long. Arti is emotional and very sensitive at the same time. She reacts instantly because she has a clean heart and I think people like this are always nice. There are a few people who are very smart and they plan what to say and when to say. Arti has always spoken when it was needed there were times when she has let go off things because she was concerned about the family legacy,' said Krushna.

The actress, who has been a part of number of hit shows, had confessed in BB 13 that she has always been under confident. Krushna says, 'Arti's self-esteem, confidence has always been very low. She said this in a press conference that there were stars in the house. I was popular, Ragini Khanna has also made a name for herself, Chi chi mama (Govinda) is a superstar for years now. She said mera kuch ho nahi raha tha. When I was watching the episode, I felt why she keeps saying this. I think she hasn't realised how popular she has become. Once, she comes out of the show and goes to a mall next time she will realise the amount of fans she has earned because of Bigg Boss.'

Commenting on host Salman Khan praising Arti amongst all the contestants, the popular comedian said, 'I was always prepared and wanted Salman bhai to take her class as we all respect him. He never shouts at anyone without a reason. He only speaks keeping the audience and his own opinion in mind. I have seen in Arti's journey that he has never scolded her as even he knows that she has played the game with a lot of dignity. He even praised her that only she is going right in the show. Salman sir told me also that she is going correct and she is playing a good game. I was relieved to hear that from him.'

Krushna, who plays Sapna in the Kapil Sharma Show shared an instance from his recent live show for TKSS where he was amazed to see Arti's fan following, 'I will tell you an instance. We were in Dubai to perform for The Kapil Sharma Show and people mobbed me and gathered around me. First, I thought this was because we were performing live for TKSS, but then I realised this was for Arti as they kept praising her game, her behaviour and kept congratulating me for my sister. In fact, Kapil Sharma (my co-star) was surprised and asked me what is happening, Arti has become so famous. He said wherever we go people keep asking about her. She has become popular and I think her motive to be known as Arti Singh has got fulfilled. She has not become popular as a TV character, but as Arti Singh,' said Krushna.

Credits: TOI