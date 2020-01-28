BB13: Madhurima Tuli's mother affected badly owing to her daughter's fight with Vishal

MUMBAI: Wild card contestant Madhurima Tuli was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house due to her huge fight with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. Madhurima had hit Vishal with a frying pan and was later evicted from the house.



Madhurima revealed that her constant fight with Vishal affected her mother’s health in a scary way. The actress mentioned that her mother, Vijaya Tuli almost suffered from a brain hemorrhage two days ago and was getting fits. Fortunately, she has been discharged and is back home now.

Madhurima and Vishal’s equation in the Bigg Boss 13 house was always in the limelight. Prior this, the ex-couple also participated in the dance reality show, Nach Baliye 9, where they also had frequent showdowns on the sets.

