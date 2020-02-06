BB13: Manu Punjabi lashes out at media for targeting Shehnaaz Gill

MUMBAI: Manoj Punjabi aka Manu Punjabi is a real estate businessman. He has made a place in the hearts of millions of viewers with his dashing personality. He was one of the 13 commoner contestants in Bigg Boss 10.

Manu's fashion sense is commendable. It also shows he has really worked hard on getting that urban look. He was one of the best-dressed commoners of Bigg Boss 10.

Well, he was also one of the most entertaining contestants of Bigg Boss 10. His and Manveer's friendship was loved by the audience.

Manu’s fanpage has shared a video in which he is speaking about Shehnaaz. He is clearing saying that whether you love it or hate it, Shehnaaz is the best entertainer of BB13. He adds that Sana is a pure soul. She does what she feels. Manu added that the media is being shameless, wherein they are purposely breaking the Sidnazz bond and continuously defaming the sweet girl.

Manu is defending Sana and making other viewers, as well as the media, recall that Shehnaaz has always been clear about her feelings with regard to the others in the house.

Have a look below.