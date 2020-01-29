BB13: Shehnaaz-Asim unhappy with Shefali Jariwala's re-entry; here's how they reacted

MUMBAI: Shefali Jariwala who was considered as one of the top contenders of Bigg Boss 13 was evicted last week from the show. While the diehard fans of the actress were left heart-broken with her eviction, there are many who were happy to see her leave the house.

And now, just a few days after her exit, Shefali has made her comeback in the house as Paras Chhabra's connection. With Shefali's re-entry in the show, Paras and Mahira Sharma's happiness knew no bounds. Both were delighted to see her back. Shefali too was happy to be back in the show.

However, there are few contestants who weren't happy and they were Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz. The duo had a major problem with Shefali's presence. While the actress met everyone with a warm heart but we could sense her tone while she was interacting with Asim and Shehnaaz.

The latest promo shared by the official Instagram handle of Colors TV shows a lot of dhamaka is set to take place with Sehfali's entry.

Take a look at it:

Shefali went on to say that she missed Asim, however, Asim rudely says that he didn't miss her. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz sits in the garden area and says that she can't stay under one roof with a person with such bad vibes.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz seems to be frustrated with Shefali and Sidharth Shukla's growing friendship. She taunts Sid for the same and the duo end up arguing over the same.

Shefali proved to be a major game-changer when she entered the house and now it seems she is here to make things difficult for her rivals.

Are you happy to see Shefali back in Bigg Boss 13? Tell us in the comments.