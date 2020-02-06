BB13: Shehnaaz brainwashes Rashami against Paras-Mahira; here's what happened next

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has left no stone unturned to entertain the viewers so far. The show has seen everything from friendship to enmities. The dynamics of every relationship have changed over time and everyone is playing only for their own benefit.

And now, in the latest video doing we see how Shehnaaz Gill teams up with Rashami Desai against Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. During a task, Shehnaaz brainwashes Rashami and she declares Paras and Mahira out from the task.

Both are agitated with Rashami's judgement and Paras asks Bigg Boss to intervene. However, Bigg Boss leaves the final decision on Rashami. This leaves both Mahira and Paras fuming. He and Mahira break the prop.

Shehnaaz openly says that it was her strategy to make them lose. This makes Paras and Mahira furious.

Take a look at the video:

Later, Paras leaves no stone unturned to act as a villain and throws some powder on Shehnaaz.

Rashami clearly supported Shehnaaz for this and it seems she will be facing consequences for the same ahead.

Will this create a rift between Rashami and Paras-Mahira? Do you think what Rashami did was right? Share your views with us in the comments.