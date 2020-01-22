BB13: Shilpa Shinde lauds Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan emerged as finalists of Bigg Boss 11, and the former took home the trophy. The two were neither friendly in the house nor are they on good terms outside it.

While Hina has been seen in the current season four times, Shilpa hasn’t appeared on the show.

Shilpa has now praised Hina over her recent visit in the house.

Hina entered for the BB Elite Task and decided to use her time to school Mahira Sharma.

In a recent interview with Spotboye, Shilpa praised Hina’s act saying, 'I really loved the way Hina taught a lesson to Mahira Sharma. Hina ne uske massle ko massal ke rakh diya. She was brilliant in yesterday's episode. I was so happy the way she told Mahira straight away that you have to take a stand for yourself. And she took a fair decision by not giving the Elite club membership to either of them as Rashami Desai and Arti Singh both performed the tasks sportingly.'

She was also asked whether or not she will be seen entering the house and she said, 'Yes, the makers had approached me to come on the show as a guest, but on their terms and conditions which I was not okay with. Also, the way they fooled me in the last season by making me enter with Vikas Gupta, I’m very upset with them. I have been a winner of Season 11 but they don’t treat me like one.'

Are you listening, makers?

Credits: India Forums