BB13: Siddharth Shukla unable to accept defeat

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla has often been called out for his aggressive nature in the house but is also loved by his fans for his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill. The two are referred to as ‘SidNaaz’ on social media and have several fan groups running in their name. Sidharth and Shehnaz's friendship is something that developed organically and they've always stood by each other.

While Siddharth has faced considerable flak for his 'aisi ladki' comment about Rashami, fans of the Balika Vadhu actor have now come out in his support. Hashtag #StopTargetingSid has been trending on Twitter.

But this time, the lion aka Siddharth is not ready to accept his defeat. In the latest episodes of the show, there was a Kurkure task wherein teams had to put up an ad. Sid's team's ad was not liked by the judges that is Shehfali and Aarti. This judgment hurt Siddharth; even after the task ends, he continues to explain the concept to them.

Fans also said that when Siddharth doesn't understand what the task is all about, he starts fighting with the judges.

