BB13: Sidharth Shukla aka SherKhan is ready to roar

05 Feb 2020 01:53 PM

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla is one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one, the actor has been in the news, though he is known for the wrong reasons. One of the major problems with him is his temper. He has often been warned by host Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Fans started to trend Siddarth online, and now, the actor as broken the biggest record in the history of Bigg Boss, as he trended on Twitter with 10 million tweets.

In the house, the audience has seen Sid's aggression, his support for his team, games techniques, love, and even child-like nature. Here is a video of Sid talking to himself. He narrates a shayari: Dil Agar Saccha Ho, Toh Rab Sab Karde Setting. Sid Is King...Sid Is King.

Have a look below, and tell us what you think.

