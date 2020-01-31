BB13: Sidharth Shukla to Shehnaaz Gill, "I'll be your ex very soon and become ordinary"

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 contestants have given us lots of reasons to watch the show. From the nasty fights to some love stories brewing in the house, the show has provided a wholesome entertainment to the viewers.

We all know how Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's love story has become a major highlight of the show. While Shehnaaz has openly confessed about her feelings to Sid, fans are loving to see them together. However, Sid has always been very subtle about his relationship with Gill and never went on record to express his feelings for her.

But now, in the latest video doing the rounds of social media, Sid has said something which will take everyone by surprise.

While having a casual conversation with Vikas Gupta, Shehnaaz, her brother, and Kashmeera Shah, Sid confessed that very soon he will be Shehnaaz's ex and become ordinary. This took Shehnaaz by surprise by this.

Take a look at the video:

Shehnaaz said that Sid finally confessed the truth. While Sid had a diplomatic explanation for what he said.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.