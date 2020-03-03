BB13: The Khabri talks about exposing Asim

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz may not have won the coveted trophy of Bigg Boss 13, but he did win the audience's hearts. The actor gained a huge fandom on social media, who would give a tough competition to Sidharth Shukla’s fans. The popular Twitter page The Khabri, too, was supporting Asim Riaz during his stint in Bigg Boss 13, but it looks like that has changed now that the show is over. The Khabri had posted an open letter on Twitter, explaining the fallout he had, and how Asim wouldn’t give him an interview after coming out of the house.

Since then, he has been tweeting a lot about Asim Riaz, calling him ‘ehsaan faramosh’, and is on a mission to expose him. He had revealed that Sidharth Shukla had won by a wide margin in votes, and also that he himself pleaded with celebs to help him get Asim trending on social media. He shared screenshots of him sending messages to Kamaal R Khan, Salil Anand, asking them to trend Asim’s hashtag on Twitter. Now, The Khabri has revealed why he is doing what he is. He said it could have ended with just one tweet, but the reactions he got from Asim’s fans making fun of him, forced The Khabri to keep going on.

He tweeted, 'It would have ended Just after 1 Tweet i quoted for Asim but the Reactions we got frm His fans and othrs Forced us to tweet again and Again Maine Open Letter Likh ke Pyaar se b samjhaya Khud ko Justify b kiya Warnings b di but wo bas mazaak Udha Rhe the. I Rest My Case!'

It was two days ago that The Khabri had shared the open letter. A few hours ago, he had also tweeted, 'I M going to post all the exclusive and 100% Confirmed Updates of BB13 jo media me dhamaal machayengi Karo aur ungli AsimFans Tumhe me sabak Sikhaata hu Jab tk tum ni maanoge ki Asim jo b ha aaj meri wja se hai tb tk tumhe sabak sikhaonga Jitna jaldi smjhoge better 4u.'

Credits: SpotboyE