BB13: Umar advises Asim on the game

MUMBAI: Family week is on in the Bigg Boss house. In yesterday’s episode, we saw Krushna and his kids entering the house. Several other housemates will also get a chance to meet their loved ones.

Asim Riaz’ brother Umar will enter the house and tell him about the crazy fan following he has outside the house. He will be seen telling Asim that he has created history and is one of the most trending contestants.

Apart from this, Umar will also talk to the housemates. He will appreciate Rashami for standing up for Asim even when everyone goes against him. Talking to Sidharth, Umar will tell him that he used to really like his friendship with Asim and he was like an elder brother to him. He will also say that Asim and Sid’s personality is quite similar as both are a bit aggressive and both need to be careful with their words.

Umar will further advise Asim that he shall focus only on the trophy and entertain the audience outside. He will also be seen telling him that if Salman Sir tells him anything then he should take it in a positive way and not get demotivated.

Credits: India Forums