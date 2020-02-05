BB13: Umar Riaz and Himanshi unfollow one another

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular and talked about ones. Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz have been making new recently. While the duo are head over heels in love with one other, there are various sides to this story.



After coming out of the house, Himanshi and Umar unfollowed each other from their respective Instagram accounts. Himanshi also revealed that she indirectly told the actor that maybe his family is not okay with her.



In an interaction with India Forums, Umar shared, 'Himanshi is upset because she feels that I didn't support her. When Himanshi entered the house for the second time as Asim's connection, she did support him but she was also trying to patch up Asim, Vikas, and Shefali Jariwala which didn't go well with fans and they started grilling her.'

'She feels that I have told Asim fans to do that. I can control Asim but not his fans. Even I can't say anything to my father and cousins that's their opinion. I can't interfere in that. I support Asim and Himanshi's feelings but I can't control their fan pages. Asim doesn't have PR and he is being supported by his fans.'

