BB13 Weekend Ka Vaar: Host Salman Khan furious with Asim and Himanshi

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 has seen several ugly fights since its launch. Once good friends Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla are now at war. The house was divided in supporting them. In today’s episode, Salman Khan will take their case and is no mood to let any nonsense prevail. Salman Khan in the promo is seen bashing Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, and others for their violent behaviour.

In the new promo shared by the channel, Salman says that the past week was the worst one in the history of Bigg Boss in terms of fights. He mentions that people fought for no reason and that it does not make any sense for him anymore to give his advice and make people understand. When Asim asks Salman what he thinks about him, the latter Salman says, 'Aap chup hi raho toh acha hai'. The angry host also asks Siddharth if he wants to fight with him outside the house.

A leading portal also reports that Salman will rebuke Himanshi Khurana for her violent behaviour towards Shehnaaz Gill. As we know, Himanshi had ended up pushing Shehnaaz, and this has upset Salman.

Well, catch the latest episode tonight for all the drama!