BB13: When Asim Riaz could not stop laughing

MUMBAI: Asim Riaz is a model, actor, and among the most trending contestants of BB13. He belongs to Jammu and Kashmir. The Kashmiri boy ran away from his home town at the age of 13 and came to Mumbai.

His hard work and patience brought him to the BB house and gave him recognition. Asim and Sidharth Shukla's bond was quite famous, but has now turned into rivalry.

Asim's short love story with Punjab Ki Aishwarya aka Himanshi Khurana was also famous, but sadly, she got evicted at an early phase of show.



#Asimthefighter is trending on Twitter, as the actor has gained a massive fan following through his performance in the house.

Yesterday's episode was quite funny. Madhurima Tuli had an argument with Asim and told him to laugh at himself. The way Asim looked at the mirror and busrt out laughing was very funny and made everyone laugh out loud.



This video will surely bring q huge smile on your face, and Asim's fans will be very happy to see his laughter after a long time.



Have a look.