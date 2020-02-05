BB13: This is why Shilpa Shinde supports Asim

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is going all out in her support for Asim Riaz this year. In season 11, the actress' love-hate relationship with fellow contestant Vikas Gupta was one of the major highlights, and the audience truly enjoyed their rapport.

Shilpa had become the most popular Bigg Boss contestant ever, thanks to her Twitter fans, who made it possible for her by trending 'Shilpa winning hearts' with a whopping 3,29,000 tweets.

Recently, a video of hers doing the rounds online showed the actress voicing her support for Asim. She said that he is a true winner and that he is providing entertainment, giving content, and also taking a stand where needed.

Shilpa also felt that Asim is the only kind and honest person in the house. He is doing very well and shows his real face to the audience.

The diva is also happy that her favourite contestant broke her record of 'Shilpians'.

Have a look at the video below.