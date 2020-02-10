News

BB13: Will Paras Chhabra take the trophy home?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2020 11:59 AM

MUMBAI: Paras Chhabra is one of the strongest contenders to win the BB13 trophy. 

Here are a few reasons he is the perfect choice

Man of Words

Despite being bullied by the makers, Paras stayed on his words from the start and has proven to be the only one, who is a man of his words. He has been clear and firm regarding whom he supports and opposes.

Speaks his heart

He speaks his heart and that’s rare in the house because you always know you’ll be judged by the outer world but he still did. Akanksha made people believe that he was the culprit but she fails to understand that if a relationship is not working, it’s both of them who is at fault.

Good friend

He has always stood with each one of his friends be it Mahira, Shehnaz, Siddharth, Arti, or Rashmi. He has always motivated his companions.

Credits: India Forums

Paras Chhabra

