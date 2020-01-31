BB13's Shefali Bagga nailing Emoji Challenge in the latest video is simply amazing

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 witnessed some amazing bunch of contestants this time who not only managed to play well but also won several hearts with their presence in the show.

One such contestant is popular journalist Shefali Bagga who made a wild-card entry in the show. Shefali was one of the finest contestants in the show and managed to survive in the house for quite some time. However, she got eliminated a few weeks back and then there was no looking back.

The ace journalist won several accolades for her performance in the show and also gained lots of popularity. Shefali has garnered a huge fan following. She has been very active on her social media handle Instagram and is constantly posting videos and pictures from Bigg Boss 13 house.

And now, Shefali has taken up an interesting challenge and shared the video of the same. Miss Bagga took the Emoji Challenge and nailed it like a pro.

Take a look at the video:

Shefali is very active on Tik Tok and also asked the fans to follow her on Tik Tok and also challenged them to take up this challenge.

Meanwhile, Shefali has always extended her support to Shehnaaz Gill with whom she shares a great bond.

What do you think about Shefali's emoji challenge? Can you do it? Tell us in the comments.