BB14 fame Shardul Pandit requests Salman Khan for work

MUMBAI: Shardul Pandit, who entered BB14 as a wild-card contestant along with Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh, was recently evicted. Host Salman Khan also praised him for entering the house when his mother was unwell. However, recently, the actor revealed that he needed the show for money. After his elimination, Shardul even asked Salman for some work.

In an interview with India Today, he said, “I did get the most elegant farewell on Bigg Boss but there is no work outside. I don't have Salman Khan's number but I would like to give him a message, 'I need work. If you have any position for an actor, please give me work."

“The moment I left the Bigg boss house, I was taken to my vanity. There I requested to speak to Salman (Khan) bhai for a minute. He told me that like Kavita, even I could be back. After that, I just sat there for two hours. I couldn't cry or feel anything because I needed the show for money. The realisation is finally sinking in that it's over,” he told the portal.

Credits: SpotboyE