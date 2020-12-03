BB14: Rubina Dilaik's sister reacts to her revelation about marital problems

MUMBAI: Rubina Dilaik recently revealed on Bigg Boss 14 that Abhinav Shukla and she were on the verge of getting divorced. She added that they had given each other time till November this year and that's why they took up the show. While a few participants empathised with the couple, others thought that the actress faked it to keep the immunity stone.

Now, after the episode, Rubina's sister Jyotika Dilaik took to her Twitter page and spoke about them. She wrote, "I wonder @RubiDilaik and @ashukla09 were under so much pressure during the initial weeks of their entry in BB house, still, they managed to play so well. #RubinavForever."

Jyotika also tweeted, "Sabne apni deepest secrets batayi or definitely sab k liye vo difficult hoga. Sabhi contestants ne jo secrets batayi vo sb unka past tha but Rubinav k to present mein chal raha that, they were battling quietly inside their hearts yet smile was always there on their faces. RubiNav Forever."

