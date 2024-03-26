To be a rich person on TV is the best thing: Rrahul Sudhir on joining Invictus Mediawork's ‘Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi’

MUMBAI : Actor Rrahul Sudhir has joined Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s production banner Invictus T Mediaworks’ show “Dabangii - Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi”. The show has taken a leap of 14 years, and he will be seen portraying the character of Yug.

His character is that of a wealthy guy and he said that playing such characters on TV is the best thing. He also shared that since the show is already on-air, the preparation for his character is an ongoing process. He revealed, “Yug is a casual, typical hero and a typical main lead. He is charismatic and all things good but a little grey, which is fair right now. Eventually, it has a lot of twists and turns and has its own graph. To be a rich person on TV is the best thing that can happen to anybody. You get good clothes to wear and good cars to drive, and it’s chic and spectacular.”

“As far as the preparation for the role is concerned, I am still in the process of it. It's a running show, and there wasn't a lot of scope for contemplation and research,“ he added.

Rrahul accepted that whenever a show takes a leap, the new cast has a lot of performance pressure on them. However, he believes in going with the flow and giving his best, because the audience is going to judge them no matter how they perform.

He said, “When there is a new story or a leap or a new cast, the acceptance and the validation is the part and parcel that comes with the package. If you put too much thought into it, I think it hinders your flow as an artist. If the people don’t accept you, you can’t do anything about it, if they accept you, you still can’t do anything about it. So at the end of the day, all you can do is try and give your best and that is more than enough. You need to have peace in your heart to be able to sleep peacefully or nothing else that should bother you as an actor.”

When asked about the production house, he said it has been a great experience so far and appreciated them for their considerate nature.

“The production has been ongoing for a while, and the entire team is pretty gelled up. I am the one who is sort of new, and I need to adjust to the setup and the expectations of what has already been done in the past. So far, the journey has been exciting, and the production is very good and professional. They are pretty accommodating and understanding, very approachable and sensitive as producers. These are the qualities I look for in people who are in the business of storytelling,” Rrahul ended.







