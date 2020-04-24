Beat your quarantine blues with the finale of MTV lockdown Stars

MUMBAI: Are you bored out of your mind and unsure about what to watch this weekend? Is self-isolation slowly driving you crazy? Look no further! The finale of MTV Lockdown Stars is here to add some fun to the monotony and take away your boredom Hosted and judged by the stunning VJ Gaelyn Mendonca, MTV Lockdown Stars is a unique talent show that gave fans a chance to impress the world with their talent but in just 59 secs.

It was no less than a joyride as numerous contestants across India put forth their stupendous skills on MTV’s Instagram Page to make the cut. From Prerna Nepali, a salsa and bachata expert to freestyle footballer Chaitanya Deshpande to Varun Kapoor, Mr. Melodious voice, the show witnessed some of the most prolific talents at play amidst lockdown. As they go head on with each other for the ultimate battle, you are up for a cracker of a finale, tomorrow evening, but from the comfort of your homes.

So, let’s gear up!! Lockdown didn’t stop them for showing their talents and it shouldn’t stop you from meeting India’s first ever lockdown star.