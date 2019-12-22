Beauties in black! Who wore the black outfit better, Reem Shaikh or Jannat Zubair?

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Reem Shaikh are one of the most popular actresses of the small screen. These divas share a great bond and have given us major Bff goals.

While both are extremely successful in their respective careers, both also enjoy a huge fan following on social media.

Jannat and Reem are very active on their respective Instagram accounts where they keep updating their fans with the latest pictures and videos from their personal and professional life.

We all know Jannat is very fond of black colour and is often seen donning black coloured outfits. Her Instagram account has maximum pictures where she is seen in black clothes.

Take a look at Jannat's picture:

But now, it seems Jannat's bestie Reem too has become a fan of black colour and her recent post says it all.

Reem posted a picture where she is seen in an all-black avatar and is looking stunning as ever.

Take a look at Reem's picture:

Well, both the divas are looking extremely ravishing in their black avatar and we really can't decide whom do we like the most.

On the work front, Jannat has starred in shows like Tu Aashiqui, Meri Awaz Hi Pehchaan Hai, and Shani. Meanwhile, Reem is currently seen in Tujhse Hai Raabta as Kalyani.

So, which one is your favourite? Tell us in the comments.